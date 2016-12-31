U.S. gives detailed look at Russia’s alleged election hack

The U.S. has released its most detailed report yet on accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts.



The U.S. released the report Thursday as President Barack Obama sanctioned the GRU and the FSB, the GRU's leadership and companies which the U.S. said support the GRU.



U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia's goal was to help Trump win – an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous. Trump said Thursday the U.S. should move on, but that he would meet with the intelligence community's leaders next week for an update on the situation.



The report noted that actors "likely associated" with Russian intelligence services are continuing to engage in spearphishing campaigns, with one launched days after the U.S. election.

...