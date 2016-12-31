Iraqi forces face fierce Daesh combat in south Mosul

Iraqi forces faced fierce resistance from Daesh (ISIS) militants in southern Mosul Friday, the second day of a renewed push to take back the city after fighting stalled for several weeks.



Another officer, from an elite Interior Ministry unit fighting alongside federal police, said his forces were gaining ground in the Intisar district despite heavy clashes there.



Iraqi forces in the east and north of the city were clearing areas they had recaptured Thursday before advancing any further, officers said, and the army was trying to cut supply lines to the town of Tel Keyf, north of Mosul.



A Reuters reporter Friday saw a handful of Americans in their MRAP vehicles, which tower over Iraqi tanks, accompanying top commanders to meetings in a village just north of Mosul.



Although the militants are vastly outnumbered, they have embedded themselves among Mosul residents, hindering Iraqi forces who are trying to avoid civilian casualties.

...