Russia refrains from expulsions over U.S. sanctions

President Vladimir Putin refrained Friday from retaliating for the U.S. expulsion of 35 suspected Russian spies, putting the onus on Donald Trump to help solve a crisis over Russian cyberattacks when he takes over the White House next month.



As a Sunday deadline approached for dozens of Russians to leave the U.S., Putin said he would wait for the actions of Trump, who takes office Jan. 20, before responding.



U.S. President Barack Obama Thursday ordered the expulsion of the 35 Russians and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking political groups in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier Friday proposed Putin expel the same number of U.S. diplomats in response to Obama's measures but Putin rejected that.

...