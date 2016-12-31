Taiwan won't cave to Beijing threats, says president

Taiwan will not bend to pressure despite China returning to its "old ways" of intimidation, President Tsai Ing-wen said Saturday, following Beijing's protests over her call to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The call with Trump upended decades of diplomatic precedent in which Washington has effectively ignored Taipei in favor of Beijing, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province to be brought back within its fold.



In her end-of-year address, Tsai urged calm from Beijing and warned that recent actions by China were affecting cross-strait stability.



Tsai said Saturday that Taiwan was "sufficiently capable" of handling the challenges and changes it was facing, whether they were national defense or economic issues, and that people should not "overly panic".

