S. Koreans demand leader's removal in New Year's Eve protest

Even on New Year's Eve, large crowds of South Koreans gathered to join another rally demanding the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who's determined to restore her powers through a court trial.



The court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated.



The historically biggest protest movement in the country pushed lawmakers to vote for Park's impeachment on Dec. 9 .



State prosecutors have accused Park of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from the country's largest companies and allowing the friend to manipulate her administration.

