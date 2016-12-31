Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts

Ban Ki-moon ends 10 years at the helm of the United Nations lamenting the "fires still burning" from Syria to South Sudan but buoyed by a global agreement to combat climate change and new U.N. goals to fight poverty and inequality.



Looking back at his stewardship of the United Nations at a farewell news conference earlier this month, Ban told reporters "this has been a decade of unceasing test".



While he has seen collective action improve millions of lives, Ban expressed frustration at the failure to end Syria's war, now in its sixth year, and conflicts in South Sudan, Yemen, Central African Republic and Congo, to name a few.



A workaholic, Ban traveled more than any of his predecessors on U.N. business.



France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told AP he deeply values Ban's "sense of humility".



When Ban came to the U.N., he had been in the forefront of South Korea's nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.

...