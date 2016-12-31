Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Global terror attacks have cast a pall over 2016 but Australia was Saturday defying the threats and ringing in the New Year with bumper crowds gathering to watch a firework extravaganza on Sydney's glittering harbor.



Some 1.5 million people are packing Australia's biggest city to watch the midnight fireworks, a larger-than-usual crowd due to the weekend timing and warm weather, as the New South Wales state premier urged "business as usual".



Some 2,000 extra officers have been deployed in Sydney after a man was arrested for allegedly making online threats against the celebrations.



In Melbourne, police foiled a "significant" ISIS-inspired Christmas Day terror plot.



Nearly 100,000 police, gendarmes and soldiers will be deployed across France against the jihadist threat.



Moscow police will deploy more than 5,000 officers backed by thousands more from the new national guard and volunteer militia to maintain order.

...