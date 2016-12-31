China to cut coal capacity by 800 million tonnes by 2020

China has set a target of reducing its annual coal capacity by 800 million tons, according to a government plan reported Saturday by state media.



Despite the target, Beijing expects total coal output to rise to around 3.9 billion tons by 2020, compared to 3.75 billion tons in 2015, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a document issued by the country's top economic planning body.



The government had already promised to reduce its coal production capacity by an estimated 250 million tons this year and to reduce the share of coal in its energy mix to 62.6 percent by 2016 .

