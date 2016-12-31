E.Guinea playboy on trial in landmark French case

The son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, a notorious playboy with extravagant taste in cars, homes and Michael Jackson memorabilia, will go on trial for corruption next week in a landmark case in France.



French prosecutors allege that party-loving Obiang plundered nearly 110 million euros between 2004-2011 when he was agriculture minister for his father Teodoro Obiang Nguema.



Now the longest-serving African ruler, Teodoro Obiang Nguema made his son vice-president in June just after being re-elected with his usual score of more than 90 percent of votes cast.



In a settlement with U.S. prosecutors in 2014, Obiang agreed to turn over more than $30 million in property – including a Malibu villa, a Ferrari and Michael Jackson memorabilia.



In November, Swiss prosecutors said they had opened a money laundering probe targeting Obiang and they towed away 11 luxury cars, including a Bugatti Veyron worth around two million euros.

