Pope, in year-end message, urges action on youth unemployment

Pope Francis in his year-end message urged leaders on Saturday to do more to tackle youth unemployment, saying a generation was being lost to desperation, migration and joblessness.



Youth joblessness in Italy stands at more than 36 percent and tops 18 percent among the 28 European Union states.



In Africa, the continent with the world's youngest population, youth unemployment probably increased in 2016, and was near 30 percent in North Africa, according to the International Labor Organization.

