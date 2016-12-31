New York's Times Square heats up ahead of New Year's Eve revelry

What will become a veritable sea of humanity has begun to converge on Times Square on Saturday to experience the annual descent of the New Year's Eve ball, a century-old tradition that will unfold this year under an unprecedented blanket of security.



As many as 2 million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and some 7,000 police, are expected to gather in the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the glittering sphere complete its midnight drop, marking the beginning of 2017 .



Throughout the evening, a protective perimeter of 65 hulking sanitation trucks filled with sand, as well as about 100 other smaller vehicles, will encircle Times Square.



Likewise, New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a briefing this week that there were "no direct concerns" related to this year's festivities in Times Square.



District of Columbia police declined to comment on any special security plans, saying only that events across the world are monitored for their potential impact on the U.S. capital.

...