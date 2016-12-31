Gunmen shoot dead Bangladesh lawmaker

Gunmen shot dead a Bangladeshi ruling party lawmaker on Saturday, police said, more than a year after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring a nine-year-old boy.



Liton apparently became angry when the uncle did not respond, and pulled out his gun and fired it, missing the man and hitting the child.



The latest shooting capped a deadly year for the Muslim majority country after suspected Islamist extremists carried out a series of killings of foreigners, religious minorities, bloggers and rights activists.

...