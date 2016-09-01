Spanish towns seek to repeat success of Tomatina festival

Spain's Tomatina festival, dubbed "the world's biggest food fight," has given the small town of Bunol a huge economic boost, and now other Spanish towns with quirky fiestas are seeking to mimic its success. At the annual Tomatina fiesta Wednesday 160 tons of ripe tomatoes were offloaded from trucks into a crowd of over 22,000 half-naked revelers who packed the streets of Bunol for an hourlong battle.



Bunol city hall cooperates with other cities which want to hold its own version of the Tomatina for free because it provides publicity for the town and its festival, said Perez.



Other Spanish towns with unusual festivals are seeking to copy Bunol's success.



Mirroring the example of Bunol, Mataelpino is helping six other Spanish towns to hold their own versions of the Boloencierro this year.

...