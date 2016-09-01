Elephants need century to recover from poaching

Africa's rare forest elephants, which play a key role in replenishing the central African rainforests, will need almost a century to recover from an onslaught by ivory poachers because of their slow birth rate, a study published Wednesday said.



Much more is at stake than the fate one animal's population: forest elephants are regarded by biologists as a "keystone species" playing a crucial role in the robustness of central Africa's wooded ecosystems, the study, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, said.



One of two species of African elephant – the other is the more numerous and larger Savannah elephant – the forest dwellers can hardly sustain this kind of lethal pressure because few other mammals reproduce so slowly.

