One of the biggest relics left behind by the Nazis is undergoing a radical transformation on a German island, harnessing a property boom to become a luxury tourist destination.



The original complex was intended for up to 20,000 Germans as part of the Third Reich's so-called Strength Through Joy propaganda program, whose other lasting achievement was the Volkswagen Beetle "people's car".



Building started in 1936 but halted with the onset of World War II in 1939, leaving a concrete skeleton known as the Colossus of Prora stretching 4.5 kilometers down one of Germany's most stunning beaches.



Since the regime's collapse in 1989, the complex continued to crumble.



After years of false starts, four of the eight original uniform six-story blocks are being developed.



The company bought its block for 2.75 million euros ($3.1 million) in 2012 and put about 88 million euros into the renovation.



Prices range between 350,000 euros for a 100-square-meter ground-floor flat and 650,000 euros for a penthouse with a spectacular sea view.



Misgajski added that witness accounts indicate that between 500 and 600 forced laborers worked on the complex under the Nazis.

