Rousseff stripped of Brazil presidency, Temer sworn in

Brazil's Dilma Rousseff was stripped of the country's presidency in an impeachment vote Wednesday and replaced by her bitter rival Michel Temer, shifting Latin America's biggest economy sharply to the right.



Rousseff, 68, was convicted by 61 of the 81 senators of illegally manipulating the national budget.



Three hours later, Temer – her center-right former vice president and one time crucial coalition partner whom she now accuses of orchestrating a coup against her – was sworn in.



Pro-impeachment senators sang the national anthem, some waving Brazilian flags, while leftist allies of Rousseff stood stony faced.



In a surprise twist, a separate vote to bar Rousseff from holding any public office for eight years failed to pass, meaning she could in theory re-enter political life.



However, Temer is likely to face bitter political opposition from the Workers Party, which has vowed to take to the streets in protest against Rousseff's removal from power.

...