Spain parliament rejects bid to form govt.

A majority of Spanish lawmakers Wednesday rejected conservative party leader Mariano Rajoy's bid to form a government, signaling Spain's 8-month-old political deadlock is unlikely to end any time soon. If no government is in place in two months' time, Parliament will be dissolved again and Spain will have to hold its third election in a year.



Rajoy, who has been running a caretaker government following inconclusive elections in December and then again in June, opened the debate Tuesday, saying that Spain needed a government urgently and that a third election would be one major disaster.

