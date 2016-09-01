Australia outlines tough new measures against ISIS

Australia's prime minister Thursday warned against fomenting distrust of Muslims as he outlined tougher measures against the threat posed by ISIS.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said that Australian laws would soon be amended to give Australian F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet pilots the same legal standing as their coalition partners when conducting airstrikes against ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria.



Turnbull, who is resisting pressure from lawmakers to ban Muslim immigration and to relax hate speech prohibitions, described ISIS as the most pressing national security threat that Australians face.



The new laws could apply to 13 prisoners serving lengthy sentences in Australian prisons and another 36 suspects who are awaiting trial on serious terrorism charges.



Control orders that can force suspects to wear tracking devises and obey curfews could apply to 14-year-olds.

...