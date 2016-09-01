Trump returns to hardline position on illegal immigration

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed Wednesday that anyone who is in the United States illegally would be subject to deportation if he is elected, sticking with his hardline position after flirting with a softer approach.



In a major speech in the border state of Arizona, Trump took a dim view of the 11 million people who crossed into the United States illegally, a week after saying many were "great people" who had lived in the country for years and contributed to American society.



Trump again vowed that Mexico would pay for construction of a "great border wall" between the two countries. He spoke hours after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told Trump in a face-to-face meeting in Mexico City that Mexico would not pay for it.



Trump said at a joint news conference with Pena Nieto that he and the Mexican leader did not discuss who would pay for the wall.



Pena Nieto said at the joint news conference with Trump in Mexico City that the many millions of Mexicans in the United States deserved respect.



Trump has been pilloried in Mexico since he launched his White House campaign last year.

...