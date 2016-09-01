Obama visits world's largest marine reserve

President Barack Obama goes off the beaten track Thursday -- way off -- to a marine reserve in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.



Obama will take Air Force One three hours west from his native Honolulu, to Midway Atoll on the far northwestern tip of the Hawaiian island chain.



In 2006, President George W. Bush gave the area protected status, creating what was then the world's largest marine reserve.



Obama recently announced his decision to quadruple the size of Papahanaumokuakea and make it the world's largest marine reserve again.



After a brief stop back in Hawaii, Obama is expected to announce the joint formal joining of that accord with President Xi Jinping during a visit to China.

