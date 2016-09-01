Gabon opposition leader says two killed, many wounded after disputed vote

Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said Thursday two people were killed and many wounded when the presidential guard and police attacked his party's headquarters overnight after an election narrowly won by President Ali Bongo.



Ping called for international assistance to protect the population of the oil-producing state and said Saturday's election was stolen by Bongo, who was declared the winner Wednesday.



The result gives the president a further seven years in power in the country of 1.8 million people.



Opposition supporters greeted the election result with anger.



Bongo won 49.80 percent of votes against 48.23 percent for Ping, on a turnout of 59.46 percent, according to results given region by region by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.



Elections in Africa are frequently disputed but it is unusual for results to be overturned.

