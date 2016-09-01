Cambodia opposition senator loses immunity amid fears for free speech

Cambodia's Senate stripped an opposition senator of immunity from prosecution Thursday, allowing a court to charge her over comments about Prime Minister Hun Sen amid increasing nervousness over speaking out against the government.



Hun Sen filed a suit against Senator Thak Lany for accusing him in a speech of being behind the July killing of government critic Kem Ley.



On July 10, Kem Ley, a prominent activist and frequent critic of Hun Sen, was murdered in the capital Phnom Penh and Ley's family have fled abroad fearing for their safety.

...