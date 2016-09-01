17 unaccounted for in typhoon-hit northern Japan

17 people were unaccounted for in Japan Thursday after Typhoon Lionrock tore through the north of the country, leaving 11 people dead and some 1,600 cut off in isolated communities, officials said.



Ten died in the town of Iwaizumi after it was hit by surging river water and mud, with nine of them perishing in a care home for the elderly.



The typhoon, which packed wind gusts of over 160 kilometers (100 miles) an hour landed on Japan's northern Pacific coast Tuesday evening.



Lionrock also caused devastation on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's four main islands, flooding vast areas on the heavily agricultural region, leaving at least three people missing, according to the government.

...