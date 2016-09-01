Delhi women's minister sacked for 'sex tape'

The Delhi women's minister has been sacked after a 'sex video' showing him kissing two women was leaked to the media, in the latest scandal involving the Indian capital's government.



The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules at the national level and has been embroiled in bitter disputes with Kejriwal's government, called on the chief minister to resign.



Kejriwal, an anti-corruption campaigner turned politician, oversaw a dramatic landslide victory over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP at city elections last year.



But his government has been hit by controversy, with the law minister arrested in June last year on allegations his law degree was fake and another minister removed over corruption allegations.

