German army teaches Syrian refugees reconstruction skills

This file photo taken on February 24, 2016 shows migrants following lessons for refugees and asylum seekers on German legislation in a hall of the "Bayernkaserne" reception center in Munich, southern Germany. / AFP / CHRISTOF STACHE
Chinese tourist mistakenly ends up as refugee in Germany
German military training 100 Syrian migrants in pilot project
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Chinese tourist mistakenly ends up as refugee in Germany
German military training 100 Syrian migrants in pilot project
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE