Ukraine relaunches online earnings system to prevent corruption, some skeptical

Ukraine Thursday launched an online income declaration system meant to combat corruption among state officials that it hopes will unlock funds from the IMF, but its developer and watchdogs said insufficient political will could undermine the project.



Patchy progress on reforms has held up payments of the International Monetary Fund's $17.5 billion loan program since last October, but Ukraine's leadership hope the relaunch of the e-declaration program will unlock the next tranche -- worth around $1 billion.



A "fairly large" group of officials do not want the system to succeed, Novikov told Reuters.



The head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, said lawmakers from across the political spectrum had already worked out a way for officials to avoid being held liable for illegally earned wealth under the e-declaration system.

