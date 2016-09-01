Indonesian police bust online pedophile ring

Indonesian police said Thursday they have arrested three suspects in connection with an online pedophile ring that allegedly linked adult men to about 100 mostly teenage boys.



Officers caught the first suspect, a man in his 40s accused of pimping out boys on his Facebook page, Tuesday in a hotel room in Cisarua on Java island.



The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was with seven boys and an 18-year-old when he was arrested, said senior police officer Agung Setya.



Two more suspects were detained Wednesday, one who allegedly also offered boys over social media, and another accused of using the service which involved boys between 12 and 18 years of age.

