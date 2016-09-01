Pope urges Christians to save polluted planet from "debris, desolation and filth"

Pope Francis called Thursday for concerted action against environmental degradation and climate change, renewing his fierce attack on consumerism and financial greed, which, he said, were threatening the planet.



A year after publishing the first ever papal document dedicated to the environment, the pope returned to the subject calling on Christians to make the defense of nature a core part of their faith.



Born in Argentina, Francis is the first pope from a developing nation and has placed environmental causes at the heart of his papacy, denouncing what he sees as a "throwaway" consumer culture and rampant, market-driven economies.

...