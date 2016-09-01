Clashes at Kabul rally to rebury Afghanistan's bandit king

Clashes broke out at a rally in Kabul Thursday to celebrate a Tajik bandit whose brief reign as king of Afghanistan almost a century ago now risks fueling tensions that could threaten government stability.



The rally, to rebury the remains of Habibullah Kalakani, a Tajik highwayman who reigned briefly in 1929, had stirred fears it could exacerbate rivalry between ethnic groups and feed the instability that has dogged the unwieldy government of President Ashraf Ghani.



Hundreds of demonstrators took part in the rally, called after Ghani's government rejected requests to provide state honors for the remains of Kalakani, the lone Tajik exception in a long line of Pashtun monarchs.

...