Venezuelan opposition floods Caracas in anti-Maduro protest

Venezuelan opposition supporters descended on Caracas Thursday to press for a recall referendum this year against unpopular Socialist President Nicolas Maduro.



With thousands of protesters arriving from the Amazon jungle to the western Andes, the opposition coalition was hoping for one million people at rallies across the capital to show anger at Maduro and Venezuela's deep economic crisis.



Maduro, 53, says the opposition-dubbed "Takeover of Caracas" disguises a U.S.-fomented coup plan, akin to a short-lived 2002 putsch against his mentor and predecessor, Hugo Chavez.



On-edge authorities arrested some well-known activists in the run-up, with 13 opposition campaigners and supporters still in custody, according to a local rights group.



Swearing loyalty to Chavez's legacy and calling opposition leaders a wealthy elite intent on controlling Venezuela's oil, red-shirted government supporters gathered for counter-rallies.

