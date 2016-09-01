Britain will remain a 'dedicated European power': Johnson

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pledged Thursday that the UK would remain a "dedicated European power" even after it left the EU, at an international security policy meeting in Germany.



Johnson told reporters at a gathering of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the eastern city of Potsdam that Brexit would not cut Britain off from the continent.



Calling the OSCE a "fantastic organisation", he said the one-day informal meeting of 40 foreign ministers from its member states would focus largely on tensions in eastern Ukraine.

...