ISIS joke backfires on YouTube star PewDiePie

Hugely popular blogger PewDiePie was back on Twitter Thursday after his account was temporarily suspended when he jokingly claimed he had joined ISIS.



PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had been protesting at the social network's "annoying" verified accounts system which can generate automatic notifications on smartphones.



Then Twitter suspended his account – which at the time also carried a sexually graphic profile photo – to a further howl of protest from a group of his fans.



Instead of the Twitter's blue verified account tick – which is to distinguish real from fake accounts which are rampant on the social network – PewDiePie had replaced his with a globe symbol, which he claims is less of a "status symbol".

