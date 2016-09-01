Human bones found near former Nazi research site in Berlin

Archaeologists in Berlin have unearthed a large number of human bones from a site close to where Nazi scientists carried out research on body parts of death camp victims sent to them by sadistic SS doctor Josef Mengele, officials said Thursday.



Experts have been examining the site in Berlin's upscale Dahlem neighborhood since a small number of bones were found there in 2014 during road work on a property belonging to Berlin's Free University.



It was also known to have a collection of bones from Germany's colonial era, among others.



Experts now plan to use osteological identification methods to try to learn more about the newly discovered bones, and should at least be able to determine the general age of the person, their sex and how many different people's bones were found, Pollock said.

...