Nigeria targets officials accused of stealing food from Boko Haram victims

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered police to arrest and make an example of government officials accused of stealing food aid intended for victims of Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria, the president's spokesman said Thursday.



The Nigerian Senate last week launched an investigation into allegations of food aid being stolen and sold by state officials in Borno state, where aid agencies have warned of starvation, malnutrition and dwindling food supplies for the displaced.



The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) last month warned that up to 5.5 million people in Nigeria's northeast might soon need food aid, double the current number, as soaring inflation was pushing up food prices.

...