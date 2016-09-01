French children return to school under police guard after summer attacks

More than 12 million French children went back to school under heightened security Thursday after a summer vacation marked by further deadly attacks in a country that is one of the prime targets of ISIS militants.



Armed police patrolled outside schools around the country as children, parents and teachers converged at entrance gates.



Olivier Dosne, mayor of Joinville-le-Pont, said a budget of 100,000 euros ($111,000) had been allocated to improve school security.



ISIS, whose strongholds in Syria and Iraq are being bombed by French jets, has called on its followers to attack in France, notably its secular state schools.

