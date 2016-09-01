France condemns submarine secrets leak

The leak of secret technical data on French submarines designed for the Indian navy was a "malicious act", Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday.



The Sydney-based newspaper The Australian said last week it had seen the leaked papers detailing the combat capability of the Scorpene-class subs made by French defense contractor DCNS for the Indian navy.



The Australian said DCNS implied that the leak may have come from India rather than France.



The daily, however, said the data was thought to have been removed from France in 2011 by a former French naval officer who at the time was a subcontractor for DCNS.

...