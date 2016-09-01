Pakistan says it foiled ISIS expansion into country

Pakistan's military Thursday said it has crushed ISIS's attempt to expand there, dismissing as propaganda claims by the extremist militants that they had carried out a major bombing last month.



The comments were, however, a rare acknowledgment by a senior Pakistani official that ISIS, mainly based in Syria and Iraq, has had any active presence in a country that is home to myriad militant groups including the Afghan and Pakistan Taliban, al Qaeda and the Haqqani network.



Bajwa said that of a core group of 20 organizers, "we have captured all of them, except for one who I am sure is not in Pakistan".



He said ISIS fighters were still present in the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar, Khost and Kunar, which lie along the border with Pakistan.



Pakistan has been fighting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of militants fighting to impose strict Islamic law in Pakistan, since 2007 .

...