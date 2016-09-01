Explosion at SpaceX launch site at Cape Canaveral: media reports

An explosion rocked the launch site for Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral in Florida Thursday and black smoke could be seen rising into the air from the facility, multiple U.S. media reports said.



Media reports said the explosion took place during a test firing of the Falcon 9 rocket ahead of the scheduled launch of an Israeli communications satellite on Saturday.



People in buildings several miles from the facility wrote on social media that they felt the blast, and posted images showing flames and a plume of thick black smoke coming from the site.

...