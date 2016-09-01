Ukraine, pro-Russia rebels say new cease-fire holding

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels on Thursday said their forces were respecting a cease-fire aimed at halting a recent spike in fighting in time for the start of the new school year.



The warring sides agreed their latest temporary truce on Aug. 26 in Minsk – the Belarussian capital where a February 2015 peace deal was agreed with the help of the leaders of Germany and France.



But that agreement and the subsequent series of temporary cease-fires have done little to halt a 28-month war that has claimed nearly 9,600 lives and driven about two million from their homes.

...