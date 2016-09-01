Italian leader pours cold water on Fertility Day campaign

Italy's prime minister Thursday poured cold water on a campaign promoted by his health minister aimed at convincing couples to have more children.



Italy has an ageing population and the fertility rate in Italy last year was 1.35 children per woman, compared with an EU average of 1.6 .



In 2015, fewer babies were born in Italy than in any year since the modern state was founded 154 years ago, and the population shrank for the first time in three decades.



The Fertility Day campaign also set off criticism on social media for appearing to blame women for putting off child-bearing, and for appearing not to understand the real causes for Italy's low birth rate.

