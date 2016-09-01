Give indigenous people land rights or fail on deforestation pledges, governors told

More than 25 percent of the world's tropical forests are in GCF states and provinces.



Providing indigenous people with well-defined land rights is one of the most efficient ways for ensuring forest conservation, according to 2014 study of 14 developing countries by the World Resources Institute.



Indigenous lands hold more than 20 percent of the carbon stored in the world's tropical forests, said 2015 analysis from the U.S.-based Woods Hole Research Center.



In Brazil alone, protecting the land rights of indigenous groups could help prevent the projected deforestation of 27.2 million hectares of territory by 2050, according to the 2014 study.

