Russian intelligence wages information war, says Czech security service

Russian intelligence services are conducting "an information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to destabilize the country, the BIS counterintelligence service warned Thursday.



Czech security services have long focused attention on a Russian presence that remains significant a quarter century after the country of 10.6 million broke from Moscow's orbit and became a member of NATO and the European Union.



In Syria, Russia supports President Bashar Assad whom Western governments want to see leave power and Russian aircraft have carried out strikes on U.S.-back rebels.



Russian intelligence agents, the BIS report said, sought to weaken Czech media through infiltration and by spreading propaganda and disinformation.

