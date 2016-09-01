China pressures Hong Kong to squash independence calls ahead of poll-sources

China pressured the Hong Kong government to disqualify six candidates who advocated independence from a crucial citywide election, as part of a campaign to bolster its interests and win seats for its allies, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.



In July, Hong Kong's Electoral Affairs Commission had ruled that all those standing in the election must sign a pledge that Hong Kong is an "inalienable" part of China.



Hong Kong, a former British colony, was handed back to China in 1997 under an agreement that gave ultimate control to Beijing but promised Hong Kong greater freedoms and separate laws for at least 50 years.



The second source with ties to officials said China had left details of how to exclude pro-independence candidates to the Hong Kong government to decide.



Beijing was displeased, however, that only six candidates had been barred, the source added, with others viewed with suspicion by China -- including a group calling for a referendum on Hong Kong's future after 2047 -- allowed to stand.

...