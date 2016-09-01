French city Nice suspends burkini ban after defiance

A Nice court finally suspended the burkini ban Thursday after authorities in the French Riviera resort had defied a ruling by the country's highest administrative court.



Judges in Nice said the July 14 terror attack on the French Riviera city gave insufficient grounds to justify such a ban.



Nice was one of the first French towns to ban the Islamic swimsuit this summer, with city authorities claiming there was a risk to public order from wearing the garment after a jihadist in a truck ploughed into crowds on the city's waterfront, killing 86 people.



At least 30 fines have been issued in Nice since the burkini ban was introduced.

