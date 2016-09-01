UN worried La Nina will worsen dire' drought in Somalia

The La Nina weather phenomenon is likely to worsen drought and hunger in Somalia, especially in the north where many people and their animals are migrating in search of water after four failed rainy seasons, the United Nations said on Thursday.



Somalia's 2011 famine, in which 260,000 people died, was partly the result of a significant La Nina following El Nino.



The August harvest is likely to be 30 percent to 50 percent below average in southern and central Somalia due to poor Gu rains between April and July, the United Nations said.

...