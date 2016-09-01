Illness linked to imported produce finds foothold in Texas

Health officials are trying to determine why there's been a dramatic increase in the number of people in Texas each year who contract a food-borne illness that's often linked to produce imported from Mexico and other warmer climes.



State and federal health officials say an increasing amount of produce that's imported from tropical and subtropical regions -- where the parasite that causes the illness is endemic -- is likely contributing to the recent outbreaks.



There are more than 250 different food-borne diseases, but cyclosporiasis is among the most common that are closely tracked by health agencies.



The cilantro, imported from the Mexican state of Puebla, was linked to 2013 and 2014 outbreaks of stomach illnesses in the U.S., and health authorities also suspected cilantro from the region was responsible for additional cases in Texas and Wisconsin last year.



No other state in recent years is seeing as many cases as Texas.

