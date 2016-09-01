Germany, Italy, France to meet with Turkey on migrants-Merkel

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy will discuss the migrant crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a meeting of the G20 countries in China next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.



European officials, including Merkel, insist that Turkey can only get visa-free travel privileges if it fulfills all 72 conditions set as part of that agreement.



Merkel has said Germany was in talks with Turkey to resolve the row and she expected German troops to be able to continue flying six Tornado reconnaissance planes from the NATO base.

...