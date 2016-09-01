US woman leaves prison after feticide conviction overturned

An Indiana woman whose feticide conviction for a self-induced abortion was overturned in July walked out of prison Thursday, a day after a judge resentenced her to less time than she had already served and ordered her immediate release.



The appeals court found that Patel should be resentenced on a lower-level child neglect charge that carries a maximum three-year sentence.



The state's attorney general decided not to appeal the ruling, and on Wednesday, a St. Joseph County judge resentenced Patel to 18 months of prison time on the child neglect charge.



Patel's attorneys, who said she thought she was only 10 to 12 weeks into her pregnancy, argued that the evidence prosecutors used did not support her convictions and that the laws prosecutors used didn't apply to her alleged actions in the premature delivery.

