ICC welcomes Colombia peace deal, urges prosecutions

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Thursday welcomed Colombia's peace deal with FARC rebels, but called for "genuine" prosecution of perpetrators of crimes against humanity and war crimes.



Former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo in 2006 opened a preliminary probe into Colombia's violent struggle between its military, guerrillas and paramilitary forces during the 52-year conflict.



Bensouda said the responsibility now rested on a five-person panel entitled the Special Peace Jurisdiction, which will be tasked with trying and sentencing individuals accused of committing war crimes during the conflict.

...