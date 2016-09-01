Bolivia announces mining crackdown after murder of govt official

Bolivia Thursday announced a crackdown on the operations of mining co-operatives, a week after the murder of a government official who had attempted dialogue with protesting miners.



Three miners were arrested at the weekend for the murder of Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes.



The government has previously said there are 31 such contracts.



There are currently around 120,000 miners working in around 1,700 co-operatives, who have received tax concessions and other benefits from the government in recent years.

